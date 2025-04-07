Original Beatles drummer Pete Best retiring

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Original Beatles drummer Pete Best is retiring.

The news was announced on social media by Pete's brother Roag Best.

“Well what an absolutely wonderful ride we’ve had. However, everything comes to pass,” the post reads. “My brother Pete Best has announced today he is retiring from personal appearances and performing with the group. His daughter has informed me it’s due to personal circumstances.”

Pete, who had been performing with his brother under the name The Pete Best Band, later responded to the post, "I had a blast. Thank you."

Pete was the drummer for The Beatles from 1960 to 1962. He was fired from the band and replaced by Ringo Starr shortly before they hit it big.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!