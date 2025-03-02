Oscars 2025: Mick Jagger presents at the Oscars

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger made an appearance at the Oscars Sunday night.

Jagger handed out the award for best original song, joking that he wasn't the first choice to present: "The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this."

He added that Dylan didn't want to do it because he thought the best songs in film this year were in A Complete Unknown, referring to his own music in the Dylan biopic.

Jagger joked that the 83-year-old Dylan said, “You should find somebody younger,” with Jagger, who is 81, noting, “I said OK, I’m younger. I’m younger than Bob. I’ll do it.”

As for the winner, the trophy went to the Emilia Pérez track "El Mal."

