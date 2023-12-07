Owasso Coach Bill Blankenship retires

One of the greatest tenures in Oklahoma high school football coaching is coming to an end.

Owasso Coach Bill Blankenship announced today he’s retiring.

Blankenship has been at Owasso since 2017 and won two state titles there.

But he first made a name for himself as the long-time head coach at Union High School, where he won three state titles, including many epic battles against arch-rival Jenks.

More than once today, he mentioned how grateful he is, to all the assistant coaches and staff members along the way.

“Because not many in our profession, that do it as long as I’ve done it, get to leave on their own terms. Lot of times you don’t get to do this. You get asked to leave, you get shown the door, it just doesn’t work. And I’m very thankful to the folks here, and it’s what makes it hard to leave,” Blankenship said.

Owasso's defensive coordinator, Antonio Graham, who played for Blankenship at Union, has been named the new Owasso Head Football Coach.













