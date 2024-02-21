Owasso Police assure public that student’s death is being investigated

Dagny Benedict (Mowery Funeral Service Website)

By Steve Berg

Owasso Police today released a statement in an effort to reassure the public they’re still looking into the recent death of a student, who died after reportedly getting into a fight at school.

Friends and family of 16-year-old Nex Benedict have been posting about the incident on social media, wondering why police haven’t been saying more about the case.

(Nex was referred to by her birth name of Dagny in earlier reports from officials and family members.)

Some have even speculated it could be a hate crime, because Nex, who was born female but identified as non-binary, had long been bullied at school according to Nex’s mother, Sue.

Sue Benedict also told the Independent newspaper that Nex’s head hit the floor during a fight in the girl’s bathroom at Owasso High School on February 7th, and that Nex collapsed the next day after not feeling well.

Authorities say Nex later died after being taken to a hospital.

Owasso Police say they have to wait for the official Medical Examiner’s report to determine if the injuries from the fight are in fact the cause of death, before they can decide how to proceed as far as referring any charges to the district attorney’s office.

But they stress they’re investigating all aspects of the case thoroughly, and they’re taking all the allegations seriously.


