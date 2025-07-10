Ozzy Osbourne announces ﻿'Last Rites﻿' memoir + Save the Chimps collaboration

For a man who just retired from the live stage, Ozzy Osbourne sure has a lot going on.

The Prince of Darkness, who played his final gig July 5 during Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning farewell concert, has announced a new memoir called Last Rites.

In the book, due out Oct. 7 via Grand Central Publishing, Ozzy details his recent health struggles.

"People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything?" Ozzy says. "I'm like, 'F*** no.' If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I'd done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy."

"Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can't complain," the metal icon continues. "I've been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I've done good ... and I've done bad. But right now, I'm not ready to go anywhere."

Last Rites also includes reflections on Ozzy's relationship with his wife, Sharon Osbourne; his encounters with fellow rockers Slash, Bon Scott, John Bonham and Keith Moon; and "the harrowing final moments he spent with Motörhead's Lemmy Kilmister."

As if putting out a book weren't enough, Ozzy's also announced a collaboration with the chimpanzee sanctuary Save the Chimps. As part of the project, Ozzy painted five pieces that were completed with brushstrokes from chimps saved from laboratories.

"I paint because it gives me peace of mind, but I don't sell my paintings," Ozzy says. "I've made an exception with these collaborations as it raises money for Save the Chimps, a sanctuary for hundreds of apes rescued from labs, roadside zoos and wildlife traffickers."

The paintings are up for auction through July 17 via the platform Omega Auctions.

