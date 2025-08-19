Ozzy Osbourne BBC doc premiere delayed due to 'family's wishes'

Ozzy Osbourne, frontman of Black Sabbath, in concert at the Verona Arena, Italian date of The End Tour. Verona, Italy. 13th June 2016. Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori via Getty Images

The BBC has shared a statement regarding its decision to postpone the premiere of the new Ozzy Osbourne documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.

As previously reported, the BBC pulled the doc Monday, the same day it was set to debut. At the time, the BBC said, "The film has moved in the schedules and new transmission details will be confirmed in due course."

In an updated statement published Tuesday, the BBC says, "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film."

The BBC adds that a new premiere date will "be confirmed shortly."

Ozzy died on July 22 at age 76, just over two weeks after he performed for the final time with Black Sabbath at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5. The BBC had announced Coming Home on Aug. 7.

"Filmed over three years, [Coming Home] captures the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon [Osbourne] and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK, Ozzy heroically battles to get fit enough to perform, and the family deal with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health," a press release reads.

The BBC had originally planned Coming Home as a documentary series called Home to Roost before reworking it into a hour-long standalone film.

