Ozzy Osbourne funeral procession to be held in Birmingham; singles posthumously chart on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Hot 100

Ozzy Osbourne's hometown of Birmingham, England, will host a funeral procession in honor of the late metal legend.

The proceedings will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. local time, as a hearse will travel down Birmingham's Broad Street leading up to the bridge and bench previously dedicated to Black Sabbath. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to arrive early.

Ozzy passed away July 22 at age 76. He'd just performed at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5 as part of the massive Back to the Beginning concert, which was announced ahead of time as both Ozzy and the original Black Sabbath's lineup's final live show.

Ozzy and Black Sabbath were also honored with the Birmingham Freedom of the City award in June.

In other Ozzy news, two of his solo songs are currently charting on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Crazy Train" makes its debut appearance on the all-genre chart, landing at #46. "Mama, I'm Coming Home" reenters at #49, 33 years after it peaked at #28 upon its initial release as a single in 1992.

Ozzy performed both "Crazy Train" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home" during his solo performance at the Back to the Beginning concert.

Meanwhile, the best-of compilation The Essential Ozzy Osbourne jumped to a new peak of #7 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

