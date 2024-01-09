Ozzy Osbourne guests on new song from Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison

Ozzy Osbourne guests on a new song from longtime Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison.

The track, "Crack Cocaine," is included on Morrison's upcoming album The Morrison Project, due out April 19. "Crack Cocaine" also features Tommy Clufetos, who plays drums in Ozzy's solo band, and Morrison's Billy Idol bandmate Steve Stevens.

Ozzy and Morrison talk more about the collaboration in the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, which is out now. In between, Ozzy also mentions that he's done with surgery after undergoing several operations to address a fall he suffered in 2019.

"When I came out of the [last] surgery, I said to Sharon, 'Whatever I'm gonna be at right now, that's it, I can't have any more surgery,'" Ozzy says. "I had seven surgeries in five years."

Other guests on The Morrison Project include Idol, Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Steve Vai, Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 and Linda Perry. Much of the record was co-written by Jeordie White, aka ex-Marilyn Manson bassist Twiggy Ramirez.

