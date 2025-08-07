Ozzy Osbourne ﻿'Home to Roost'﻿ series reworked into upcoming '﻿Coming Home'﻿ doc

Back in 2022, the BBC announced a new reality series called Home to Roost, which was set to follow Ozzy Osbourne's move back to the U.K. Now, following the metal icon's death on July 22, the project has been reworked into a a standalone documentary film, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.

A press release describes Coming Home as a "moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy's life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family," including Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their kids Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

"Filmed over three years, it captures the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the U.K., Ozzy heroically battles to get fit enough to perform, and the family deal with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health," the release reads.

Ozzy performed for the final time alongside his original Black Sabbath bandmates during July 5's Back to the Beginning concert, held in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will premiere Aug. 18 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

In related news, the city of Birmingham has announced a plan to preserve all the flowers and tributes left for Ozzy on the streets following the public funeral procession held on July 30, and send them to the Osbourne family.

