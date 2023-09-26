Ozzy Osbourne is "just starting to work" on next album: "I want to take my time with this one"

Ozzy Osbourne may be unable to tour, but he's been busy in the studio, delivering the solo albums Ordinary Man in 2020 and Patient Number 9 in 2022. As the Prince of Darkness tells Metal Hammer, he isn't planning on slowing down in 2024.

"I'm just starting to work on [a new record] now, and we'll be recording in the early part of next year," Ozzy shares. "I want to take my time with this one!"

Ozzy's also hoping to reunite with producer Andrew Watt, who he worked with on both Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9.

"I want to do one more album and then go back on the road," Ozzy says.

Ozzy hasn't played a full live show since 2018 and has been hampered by a number of health issues, including requiring extensive surgery after suffering a fall in his home in 2019, which aggravated injuries he sustained in a 2003 ATV accident. In a September 19 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy shared that he was set to undergo what he called his "final surgery" since the fall.

"I've had all the surgery now, thank god," Ozzy now tells Metal Hammer. "I'm feeling okay — it was just dragging on. I thought I'd be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn't get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong."

He adds, "I can't walk properly yet, but I'm not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great."

