Ozzy Osbourne launching ﻿'The Madhouse Chronicles'﻿ show with Billy Morrison

Ozzy Osbourne's expanding his podcast repertoire.

With the return of The Osbournes Podcast in full swing, the Prince of Darkness has announced a new show called The Madhouse Chronicles, co-hosted by his longtime friend, Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison.

"Tune in to see me react to the craziest internet clips and chat about our favorite topics, including Drugs, Aliens, Rock n' Roll and so much more," Ozzy writes in a Facebook post.

An accompanying teaser clip hints at a discussion about Black Sabbath.

"Are you happy with the arc of the legend of Black Sabbath?" Morrison asks, to which Ozzy replies, "No."

The Madhouse Chronicles premieres in April. For more info, stay tuned to OsbourneMediaHouse.com.

Meanwhile, you can hear Ozzy collaborate with Morrison on the new song "Crack Cocaine." It'll appear on Morrison's upcoming album, The Morrison Project, due out April 19.

