Ozzy Osbourne’s collaboration with Post Malone featured in trailer for 'The Crow'

By Jill Lances & Stephen Iervolino

An Ozzy Osbourne tune is featured in the the new trailer for the upcoming reboot of The Crow, starring It's Bill Skarsgård and actress-singer FKA Twigs.

The clip is set to "Take What You Want," Ozzy's collaboration with Post Malone and Travis Scott, which originally appeared on Post's 2019 album, Hollywood's Bleeding, and was later included as a bonus track on Ozzy's 2020 release, Ordinary Man.

The track was a top 10 hit for the artists, peaking at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The next big-screen adaptation of James O'Barr's classic graphic novel again centers on Eric Draven, who is murdered along with the love of his life, Shelly, only for him to be supernaturally resurrected and set on revenge.

The Crow hits theaters June 7.

