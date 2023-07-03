Paging Dave Grohl: Axl Rose slips while performing with Guns N' Roses in London

Dave Grohl may be getting another call from Axl Rose after the Guns N' Roses frontman slipped and fell during the band's show in London on Friday, June 30.

In fan-shot footage from the concert posted to YouTube, you can see Rose lose his footing while singing the Use Your Illusion I cut "Bad Obsession."

Luckily, the fall seemed pretty minor, as Rose quickly got back up and even flashed a quick smile at the crowd before launching back into the song. That probably means he won't have to borrow Grohl's throne again, which he sat in during GN'R's 2016 reunion tour after breaking his foot earlier that year.

Grohl famously debuted the giant, mechanized throne in 2015, which he had built after falling off the stage during show and breaking his leg.

