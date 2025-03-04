Paperback edition of Bono’s memoir, 'Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story', coming in May

Bono's memoir is finally coming out in paperback.

The U2 frontman released Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story in November 2022, and now the paperback edition will be released May 27 in the U.S., featuring a new introduction from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

The book followed Bono, born Paul Hewson, from his childhood in Dublin to the formation of U2 and its journey to superstardom, to his 20-year career as an activist for causes such as the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty.

The release will coincide with the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Bono: Stories of Surrender, which will debut May 30.

The doc will feature what's described as a "reimagining" of Bono's one-man stage show, Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief, which coincided with the original release of his memoir. It will feature footage from one of his shows at New York's Beacon Theatre, which had him sharing stories about his life, family, friends and more, along with performances of some U2 songs "that have shaped his life and legacy."

The paperback edition of Bono: Stories of Surrender is available for preorder now.

