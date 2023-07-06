Paramount drops trailer for new Bob Marley biopic, 'Bob Marley: One Love'

Music and movie fans are getting their first look at the upcoming Bob Marley biopic, Bob Marley: One Love.

Paramount has just released the trailer for the film, which stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who landed the role as Marley after a global talent search. It also stars Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch as Marley's wife, Rita.

The trailer features clips of Marley performing and living his life in Jamaica with his family, and even includes footage of the assassination attempt on his life. It also features the Marley quote, “One love, one heart, one destiny.”

Bob Marley: One Love is set to hit theaters January 12, 2024.

