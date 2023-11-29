Patient Number 2: Sharon Osbourne did *this* to Ozzy Osbourne's bag of weed

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

By Josh Johnson

We have yet another charming story to add to the Osbourne family legend.

During the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon recalls the time she defecated into a bag of Ozzy's marijuana.

As for why anyone would do that, Sharon apparently employed the tactic in an effort to keep Ozzy from doing drugs.

This particular incident happened during a family vacation in Hawaii, after daughter Kelly found the bag.

"[Sharon] s*** in it, zipped it back up again and put it back," Kelly says. "Then when [Ozzy] found out, he went nuts and chased us down the hallway."

"Everyone's going to be like, 'Oh my God, the family trauma!'" adds son Jack of the incident. "It was actually kinda funny."

As for what happened to the weed after that, Sharon says Ozzy threw it away. So at least it's good to know that the man who bit the head off a bat and may or may not have snorted a line of ants does have some limits regarding what he'll put into his body.

Ozzy, by the way, was absent from the episode, so he wasn't there to give his take on the story. Comedian Margaret Cho filled in for him as a guest.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

