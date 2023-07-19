Patti Scialfa among this year’s New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees

Patti Scialfa is getting recognized by her home state. The rocker and wife of New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen is among this year's inductees to the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Scialfa, who grew up in Deal, New Jersey, is actually being inducted for the second time, this time for her individual achievements. She was previously inducted in 2012 as a member of the E Street Band.

Springsteen is already a member of the NJHOF, having been inducted with the inaugural class in 2008. Scialfa's E Street bandmates Steven Van Zandt and Max Weinberg were also inducted individually, in 2017 and 2022, respectively.

As for this year's class, other inductees include singer Tony Orlando, The Sopranos creator David Chase, football star Tiki Barber and more. The induction ceremony will take place October 29 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

