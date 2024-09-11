Patti Smith added to San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

Patti Smith has been added to the lineup of this year’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, happening Oct. 4-6 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Smith is set to play the festival’s closing night, which also features Brandy Clark, Emmylou Harris, Yo La Tengo, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Wood Brothers and more.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is now in its 24th year and is a free music festival with over 70 artists performing on six different stages. Other artists on the bill include Mavis Staples, Glen Hansard, Cat Power performing Bob Dylan's legendary 1966 London concert, Robyn Hitchcock, Sleater-Kinney, and Steve Earle featuring Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway.

More info on the festival can be found at hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.

