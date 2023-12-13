Patti Smith cancels concert after being hospitalized in Italy

Patti Smith was forced to cancel a concert in Bologna, Italy, on Tuesday, December 12, after suddenly becoming ill.

A statement from Duse theater, where Smith was to perform, announced the cancellation was "due to a sudden illness that struck the artist,” adding, “Our best wishes for a speedy recovery go to the artist."

Although there’s no word on what Smith is suffering from, local outlet tgcom24 reported that she was under observation at Maggiore Hospital in Bologna.

Patti was in the midst of an eight-day tour of Italy, and most recently performed in Modena Cathedral in Sienna. She is scheduled to wrap the tour on Thursday, December 14, in Venice, Italy, although there's no word on whether the show will go on as planned.

She also has three U.S. dates coming up: December 26, in Chicago, and December 29 and 30, in Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.