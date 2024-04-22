Patti Smith thanks Taylor Swift for 'The Tortured Poets Department' shout-out

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and punk poet Patti Smith is name-checked in the title track to Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and Smith has shared her gratitude for the recognition.
The mention prompted Smith to post a photo of herself reading Thomas' Portrait of the Artist as a Young Dog. She wrote, "This is saying I was moved to be mentioned in the company of the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Thank you Taylor."
Patti's latest book, A Book of Days, recently came out in paperback. It features 365 photos covering a single year of her life.
Smith is also due to hit the road this summer on a tour of Europe and the U.K. The trek kicks off June 25 in Brighton, England. A complete list of dates can be found at pattismith.net.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.