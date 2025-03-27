Patti Smith’s music celebrated with all-star concert in New York

The music of Patti Smith was celebrated with an all-star tribute at Carnegie Hall in New York Wednesday that saw Patti herself make a surprise appearance.

Smith — joined by her band Lenny Kaye, Tony Shanahan, and Jay Dee Daugherty — ended the evening with a performance of "Peaceable Kingdom," tagging it with the first lines of her classic "People Have the Power."

Just ahead of Patti was arguably the biggest guest of the night, Bruce Springsteen, who performed the hit "Because the Night," which he co-wrote with Patti.

“If I had sung this song, it wouldn’t have been a hit,” Springsteen said. “It needed her voice and her incredible lyrics.”

All of the night's performers were backed by a stellar house band that included Shanahan, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Charlie Sexton, Benmont Tench and Steve Jordan.

Among the evenings other highlights: Karen O got the crowd on their feet with her take on "Gloria," Maggie Rogers wowed with "Frederick," R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe performed "My Blakean Year," Johnny Depp covered "Dancing Barefoot," Glen Hansard took on "Beneath the Southern Cross," Susanna Hoffs performed "Kimberly," The Kills' Alison Mosshart performed "Ask the Angels," Ben Harper covered "Ghost Dance," and The National's Matt Berninger covered "Piss Factory."

Patti's poetry was also celebrated, with readings from Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn, Jim Jarmusch and Michael Shannon.

The night ended with Patti joined by all the performers for a rendition of “People Have the Power,” with the audience up on their feet and singing along.

The concert marked the 20th anniversary of the Music Of... concert series, put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf. Since the series launched in 2004, the concerts have raised over $2 million for charity.

Proceeds from the Smith concert will go toward music education for underserved youth.

