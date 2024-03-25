Pattie Boyd auction, featuring Eric Clapton love letters, brings in over $3.6 million

According to Christie's, the item that brought in the most money was the original artwork Clapton used for the Derek and the Dominos album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, which Clapton acquired because he thought the image looked like Boyd. It sold for over $2.5 million, well above the original estimate of between $40,000 and $60,000.
Two handwritten love letters from Clapton were also hot items. One, written on the opening page of John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men, sold for just over $153,000. In it, Clapton wonders why Boyd won't be with him, asking "am I a poor lover, am I ugly, am I too weak, too strong?" In the second, addressed to "Dearest L," he asks Boyd if she still loves Harrison and if she still has feelings for him. It sold for almost $137,000. Both were estimated to sell for between $13,000 and $19,000.
