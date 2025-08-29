Paul McCartney doc 'Man on the Run' acquired by Amazon MGM Studios, to premiere at Telluride Film Festival

Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, Man on the Run will premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, which runs from Friday to Monday. It will eventually be released in select theaters.
Man on the Run gives fans a look at McCartney's life following the breakup of The Beatles, including the formation of his band Wings. According to the description, it "chronicles the arc of McCartney's solo career as he faces down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade."
McCartney is also releasing a new book about his post-Beatles career. Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run will be released Nov. 4.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.