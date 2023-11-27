Paul McCartney & Elton John to appear in Spinal Tap sequel

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney is ready to show us his comedy chops, with a planned appearance in the upcoming sequel to the legendary mockumentary This is Spinal Tap.

Rob Reiner, who directed and co-wrote the original film, revealed the news during an appearance on the RHLSTP with Richard Herring podcast, noting that McCartney's not the only big name appearing in the flick.

"We're making a sequel. We're going to start shooting at the end of February," he shared. "Everybody is back, Paul McCartney is joining us and Elton John and a few other surprises, Garth Brooks.''

Released in 1984, the mostly improvised This is Spinal Tap was a satire of traditional rock documentaries and followed a fictional heavy metal band, played by Christopher GuestMichael McKean and Harry Shearer. It was a hit with critics and movie fans, and in 2002 it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

