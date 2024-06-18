Paul McCartney gets birthday wishes as he turns 82

Paul McCartney celebrated his 82nd birthday on Tuesday, and received a lot of well wishes from famous friends.

The rocker himself acknowledged the big day on Instagram, writing, "They say it is my birthday and I'm looking forward to being spoilt rotten by my loved ones!"

One of those loved ones was daughter Stella McCartney, who took to social media to mark her dad's big day.

“On this day, a few years ago, my magnificent Dad was born… ,” she wrote. “My grandma Mary, from Northern Ireland, brought her first baby boy into existence and I raise a glass to celebrate her bringing the most brilliant and incredible human to our world.”

She added, “I share my father with all of you because you all know him and his creations, and some of you may have had your life changed by him in some way…,” and asked fans to share birthday messages to the rocker.

“It is impossible to say how much I love you in words, so I will just squeeze you later and you can feel it instead xxx,” she concluded.

McCartney also got birthday shout outs from the likes of The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood, and The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, as well as Julian Lennon, son of McCartney's Beatles bandmate John Lennon.

"Hoppy Birdy, Uncle Paul! Only love…," he wrote, next to a video set to The Beatles' "Hey Jude," which McCartney wrote to comfort him after Lennon split from his wife and Julian's mother Cynthia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.