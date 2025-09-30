Paul McCartney kicks off 2025 North American leg of Got Back tour

Sir Paul McCartney performing on stage at Co-op Live in Manchester during his Got Back tour. Picture date: Saturday December 14, 2024. (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Paul McCartney officially kicked off his 2025 North American Got Back tour at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, Monday night. He treated the crowd to a set filled with Beatles and Wings classics, as well as his solo material.

According to setlist.fm, Sir Paul kicked off his 35-song set with The Beatles' "Help," only the second time he's played the tune since 1990.

Other Beatles songs in the set include classics like “Got to Get You Into My Life,” “Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Blackbird,” “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” “Get Back,” “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude,” “Love Me Do” and “Helter Skelter,” as well as the band’s latest hit, “Now and Then." He also played The Quarrymen tune “In Spite of All the Danger.”

Among the solo tracks performed were “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “My Valentine” and “Coming Up,” while Wings was represented with such songs as “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run” and “Jet."

Next up, McCartney brings his tour to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. A complete list of tour dates can be found at PaulMcCartney.com.

