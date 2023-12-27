Paul McCartney looks back at his 2023 in photos

Paul McCartney is looking back at his year and sharing the photographic highlights with fans.

"From an unprecedented exhibition of his Beatles-era photographs to a jet-setting tour that saw Paul play in Australia, Mexico and Brazil; a part-masterclass, part-memoir podcast; and, of course, a new Beatles song. 2023 has been a year to remember!" reads a post on his website, along with 22 photos from the past year.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's photo diary includes a picture of him sharing a meal with Ringo Starr to celebrate his daughter Mary's vegetarian cookbook, posing with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl at the opening of McCartney's photo exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery and sitting down with Stanley Tucci for a livestream event.

There's also a photo of McCartney onstage during his Got Back Tour in Australia, a holiday photo with wife Nancy Shevell, a classic Wings pic celebrating the 50th anniversary of their album Red Rose Speedway and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.