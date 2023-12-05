Paul McCartney pays tribute to his former Wings bandmate Denny Laine

Gems/Redferns

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney has paid tribute to his former Wings bandmate Denny Laine, who passed away December 5 at the age of 79.

"I am very saddened to hear that my ex-bandmate, Denny Laine, has died," McCartney writes, recalling his "fond memories" of the days when The Beatles toured with Laine's band Moody Blues. "Our two bands had a lot of respect for each other and a lot of fun together."

"Denny joined Wings at the outset. He was an outstanding vocalist and guitar player," McCartney shares. "We had drifted apart but in recent years managed to reestablish our friendship and share memories of our times together."

Finally, he notes, "Denny was a great talent with a fine sense of humour and was always ready to help other people. He will be missed by all his fans and remembered with great fondness by his friends."

Laine teamed with McCartney and wife Linda to form McCartney's first post-Beatles band, Wings, in 1971. Over his 10 years with the group, they released seven studio albums, including the bestselling Band on The Run, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!