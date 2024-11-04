Paul McCartney pens heartfelt tribute to Quincy Jones: 'A very positive, loving spirit'

Paul McCartney took to Instagram Monday to share a tribute to legendary music industry figure Quincy Jones, who passed away Sunday at age 91. In his decadeslong career, Jones produced many multi-Platinum, Grammy-winning albums, including Michael Jackson's Thriller — which of course featured the McCartney/Michael duet "The Girl Is Mine."

"Dear Quincy Jones has passed and left those of us who knew him feeling sad," wrote McCartney, alongside a carousel of photos of himself hanging with Jones over the years. "He was supremely talented, and I felt privileged to have known him for many years. He was friends with George Martin, the Beatles' producer and, between the two of them, produced some very fine music."



"Quincy or 'Quince' or 'Q', as he was known, always had a twinkle in his eye and had a very positive, loving spirit which infected everyone who knew him," Paul continued. "My main recollections of him were always the private moments that we shared, and I will never stop thanking [my wife] Nancy for always arranging to visit him when we were in Los Angeles. These visits were fun and inspiring."

"His long career stretches back to the early days when he was a trumpet player, then a band leader, then a producer of many great records. But it is as a friend I would like to remember him," McCartney wrote.

He concluded, "We always had fun in his presence and his legend will continue through the years, but it is those private moments we were lucky enough to have with the great man that I will always remember fondly."

Elton John also paid tribute to Jones, sharing a photo of them together and writing, "He played with the best and he produced the best. What a guy. Loved him."

