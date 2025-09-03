Paul McCartney reveals his favorite Wings deep cuts

In the latest Q&A on McCartney's website, a fan asked the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to name his favorite "deep cut" Wings track, with the writer noting his was "Daytime Nighttime Suffering," a favorite of McCartney's late wife, Linda McCartney.
"'Daytime Nighttime Suffering' is one of my favorites, as it was Linda's," Sir Paul replied about the track, which was a B-side to the 1979 single "Goodnight Tonight." "But another song I like a lot is 'Arrow Through Me,'" from the 1979 album Back to the Egg.
McCartney recently highlighted both songs, as well as other deep cuts and B-sides, in a Sticking Out of My Back Pocket playlist on Spotify, which was described as "a celebration of home recordings, alternate takes, and the kind of tracks hidden deep within Paul's discography."
It is the subject of the new documentary Man on the Run, which just had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. It will be released in select theaters and then stream on Prime Video starting Feb. 25, 2026.
McCartney will also release a new book about that time in his life. Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run will be released Nov. 4.
