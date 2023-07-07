Paul McCartney sends birthday wishes to Ringo Starr

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney shared some birthday wishes for his The Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, who turned 83 on Friday, July 7.

In a post on Instagram, Sir Paul noted that Ringo shares a birthday with his late father, James, who passed away in 1976. "Happy Birthday to two of my heroes," McCartney wrote. "It's Ringo and my Dad's birthday so let's have a great day to celebrate these two great people."

Along with the post, McCartney shared two photos: one of Ringo holding up his customary peace sign and a black-and-white shot of McCartney’s mom and dad, with mom holding a baby in her arms.

As he's done for many years, Ringo marked his birthday with his annual worldwide "Peace and Love" celebration. Ringo was in Los Angeles with several celebrity friends, so his peace and love moment took place at 12 p.m. PT. Ringo even posted a countdown on Instagram, sending peace and love to all of his fans around the world.

