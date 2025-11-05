Paul McCartney shares new 'Band on the Run' visualizer

Paul McCartney Performs At The O2 Arena, London Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Jo Hale/Redferns) (Jo Hale/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson & Andrea Dresdale

Paul McCartney has shared a new visualizer for "Band on the Run," the hit title track off the 1973 Wings album.

The clip features a collage of different photos and videos from the Band on the Run era. It is now streaming on YouTube.

On Tuesday, McCartney released his new book, Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, which looks back at the history of his post-Beatles band.

According to NME, in the book Wings drummer Denny Seiwell shares a story of how Paul and Linda McCartney took revenge on a journalist who gave the group a negative review.

As NME reports, Seiwell relates how the journalist told Wings he wanted to do an article about how they traveled with their families. In reality, he wrote a hit piece on them, including a negative review of a concert he never actually attended. In retaliation, Seiwell says, Paul and Linda took some poop from their daughter Stella McCartney, who was a baby at the time, wrapped it up and mailed it to the journalist.

“You heard that from me. I don’t care if they want it to be known or not. I thought it was the perfect response to a crude British pressman," Seiwell adds.

In addition to watching Paul McCartney videos and reading Paul McCartney books, you can see him live in concert on his ongoing Got Back tour, which continues Thursday in Nashville.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!