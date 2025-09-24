Paul McCartney shares tour diary capturing February New York club shows

Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)
By Jill Lances
Paul McCartney is taking fans behind the scenes at his three February club shows at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City.

The Beatles legend just released Paul McCartney Rocks The Bowery, an 11-minute tour diary of the shows, directed by Charlie Lightening.

The video highlights the frenzy over the three concerts, with interviews from the staff at the venue and fans who waited in line to get tickets. There's also footage of soundcheck and snippets of McCartney performing such songs as “Get Back,” “Blackbird,” “The End” and “I’ve Just Seen a Face.” 
McCartney is just days away from returning to the stage. He’ll play a warm-up show Friday at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California, before kicking off the North American leg of his Got Back tour on Monday in Palm Desert, California. The tour wraps Nov. 25 in Chicago.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

