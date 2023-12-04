Paul McCartney & Wings releasing 50th anniversary edition of 'Band on the Run'

December 5 marks 50 years of Paul McCartney & Wings' classic album Band on the Run, and McCartney is celebrating the occasion with a new 50th anniversary expanded edition of the album.

In addition to the release of a half-speed remastered single LP vinyl, the milestone celebration will be marked with a special two-LP vinyl set compromising the half-speed remastered original album and an additional LP, Underdubbed Mixes Edition, featuring the album's nine songs without any orchestral overdubs.

The set also comes with two Linda McCartney Polaroid posters and a two-CD version of the release, featuring the original album and Underdubbed.

"This is Band on the Run in a way you've never heard before," McCartney shares. "When you are making a song and putting on additional parts, like an extra guitar, that's an overdub. Well, this version of the album is the opposite, underdubbed."

Underdubbed will also be released digitally, while Band on the Run will get its first digital release in Dolby Atmos, newly mixed by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard.

Band on the Run was the third album released by Paul McCartney & Wings and McCartney's fifth post-Beatles release. It featured such classic songs as the title track, "Jet" and "Bluebird." The album went to #1 in the U.S. and the U.K., and has been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

Band on the Run 50th Anniversary Edition is available for preorder now.

