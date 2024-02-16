Paul McCartney & Wings’ 50th anniversary 'Band on the Run' returns to the 'Billboard' charts

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney is back on the Billboard chart thanks to the 50th anniversary reissue of his Wings album, Band on the Run.

The reissue, which went to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in 1974, returns to the same chart at #156 for the week ending February 17.

It has also landed in the top 10 on three other Billboard charts: the Top Album Sales chart, where it reenters at #5; the Vinyl Albums chart, where it debuts at #7; and the Tastemaker Albums chart, where it's at #6. It also debuts at #37 on the Rock & Alternative Albums chart.

Overall, 8,000 copies of Band on the Run were sold in the U.S. in the first week of the anniversary edition's release.

The 50th anniversary release of Band on the Run featured a half-speed remastered single LP vinyl of the original album, as well as a special two-LP vinyl set comprised of the half-speed remastered original album and an additional LP, Underdubbed Mixes Edition, featuring the album's nine songs without any orchestral overdubs.

Band on the Run was the third album released by Paul McCartney & Wings and McCartney's fifth post-The Beatles release. It featured such classic songs as the title track, "Jet" and "Bluebird."

