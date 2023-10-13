Paul McCartney on Yoko Ono’s presence in the studio: “anything that disturbs us is disturbing”

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney is sharing how The Beatles felt about the presence of John Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono, in the latest edition of his new podcast, McCartney: A Life In Lyrics.

The episode is titled Let It Be. Those who watched Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back docuseries might have seen Yoko sit in on the recording sessions for the Let It Be album.

On the podcast, McCartney says John and Yoko getting together "was bound to have an effect on the dynamics of the group." He later adds of Yoko’s presence, “anything that disturbs us is disturbing.”

"Out of deference to John we would allow this and not make a fuss and yet at the same time, I don't think any of us particularly liked it," says McCartney. "It was an interference in the workplace ... So not being very confrontational, I think we just bottled it up and just got on with it."

