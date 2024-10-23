Paul McCartney and George Harrison's kids meet up at London concert

Two of Paul McCartney's kids showed up to support fellow Beatles legend George Harrison's son, Dhani Harrison, at his concert in London Monday.

James McCartney and Stella McCartney took a moment to snap a photo with Dhani Harrison at his London gig on Tuesday, which James McCartney later shared on Instagram.

"Great gig last night in London watching @dhaniharrison! Please support his music," he wrote in the caption, which showed him posing alongside his sister and Dhani Harrison in what appeared to be a backstage area.

Dhani Harrison is a musician in his own right and has released several albums over the years both in his work as a solo artist and with the bands Thenewno2 and Fistful of Mercy. In addition to his Oct. 21 show in London, he performed several recent shows in Berlin and Paris.

James McCartney is also a musician and has released several studio albums through the years, including the recent Beautiful Nothing.

Stella McCartney is a successful fashion designer.

The Beatles' children have made a habit of supporting each other through the years in their respective careers, even collaborating with one another on occasion. In April, James McCartney released a song titled "Primrose Hill," which he co-wrote with his "good friend" Sean Ono Lennon, son of Beatles legend John Lennon and his wife, artist and activist Yoko Ono.

"With the release of this song it feels like we're really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you," James McCartney wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Paul McCartney shared Stella and James McCartney with his late wife Linda McCartney, who died in 1998. Dhani Harrison is George Harrison's only child, whom he shared with wife Olivia Harrison.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.