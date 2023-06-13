Paul McCartney reveals they used AI to create the “last Beatles record”

While many artists are worried about the dangers of artificial intelligence, it sounds like fans of The Beatles have reason to be happy about its existence.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4's Best of Today podcast, Sir Paul McCartney revealed that what he calls "the last Beatles record" is on its way, and it was created using AI to "extricate" John Lennon's voice from an old demo.

According to the BBC, the demo was part of a cassette given to him by Lennon's widow Yoko Ono. The cassette, labeled "For Paul," was recorded just before Lennon's 1980 murder.

McCartney didn’t reveal the name of the song, but it sounds like fans won’t have to wait too long to hear it, with McCartney sharing, “We just finished it up and it’ll be released next year.”

The news was revealed during an interview McCartney was giving to promote his new photography exhibition, Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, at London’s National Portrait Gallery and his photography book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, which is out now.

