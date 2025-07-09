Paul McCartney teasing 2025 Got Back tour

It looks like Paul McCartney may be hitting the road again in 2025.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer seems to be teasing new tour dates, sharing a photo on his Instagram Story of two picks — one with his name written on it, "Got Back in 2025" written on the other.

The post then links to a registration page for "information on tour dates, pre-sales and much more."

McCartney launched his Got Back tour in 2022 in Spokane, Washington, wrapping that year with a performance at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. The tour has since hit Europe, Australia, Latin America and more, with the last leg touring Europe for a second time. That leg wrapped in December 2024 with two nights at the O2 in London, which included a reunion with his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr.

