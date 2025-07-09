Paul McCartney teasing 2025 Got Back tour

Jim Dyson/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

It looks like Paul McCartney may be hitting the road again in 2025.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer seems to be teasing new tour dates, sharing a photo on his Instagram Story of two picks — one with his name written on it, "Got Back in 2025" written on the other.

The post then links to a registration page for "information on tour dates, pre-sales and much more."

McCartney launched his Got Back tour in 2022 in Spokane, Washington, wrapping that year with a performance at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. The tour has since hit Europe, Australia, Latin America and more, with the last leg touring Europe for a second time. That leg wrapped in December 2024 with two nights at the O2 in London, which included a reunion with his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!