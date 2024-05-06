Paul McCartney responds to adoring fan after 60 years

Paul McCartney has responded to one of his biggest fans from 60 years ago.

To help promote his photography exhibit, Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, opening at the Brooklyn Museum, McCartney responded to a viral clip of a young fan named Adrienne, in which she says, "and Paul McCartney if you are listening Adrienne from Brooklyn loves you with all her heart."

"Hey, Adrienne. Listen, it's Paul. I saw your video," he shared in a post on Instagram. "I'm in Brooklyn now. I'm in New York. I finally got here. We got an exhibition, a photo exhibition. Come along and see it."

He added in the caption, “And Adrienne from Brooklyn if you are listening, Paul McCartney from Liverpool loves you too.”

According to Rolling Stone, the clip is part of a video taken by CBS News in 1964 during The Beatles' first visit to the U.S. The mag appears to have identified Adrienne, with a woman named Nicole D'Onofrio saying she believes it's her mother.

“When I saw it, when I heard it, I was like, ‘that’s Mommy,’” Nicole said, noting she first saw the clip on TikTok and sent it to her siblings.

“It looked like her and sounded like her, with that heavy Brooklyn accent,” her brother John adds. “We were like, ‘Oh my God, mommy is Adrienne from Brooklyn.’”

Sadly, Adrienne died of cancer in 1992 at the age of 41, but John is confident she would have been “ecstatic” about the McCartney invite.

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm will be at the Brooklyn Museum until August 18.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.