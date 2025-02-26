Paul McCartney to recount the history of Wings in a new book

Paul McCartney has written another book.

The Beatles legend is set to release Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, which is described as "a landmark account" of the rocker's "triumphant musical reinvention in the 1970s and the subsequent rise of one of the decade's most iconic bands."

The book, edited by historian Ted Widmer, is culled from interviews with McCartney and other important players in the band. It centers around Wings' nine albums, which featured such classic tunes as "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," "My Love," "Jet," "With a Little Luck," "Silly Love Songs," "Let 'Em In" and more.

“I’m so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures through this book,” McCartney shares. “Starting from scratch after The Beatles felt crazy at times. There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision. But as we got better I thought, ‘OK this is really good.’”

He adds, “We proved Wings could be a really good band. To play to huge audiences in the same way The Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz.”

Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run will be released Nov. 4.

This isn't McCartney's first book. In 2021 he released The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, based on conversations McCartney had with the Irish poet Paul Muldoon. In it McCartney recounted the inspirations behind over 100 of his songs.

