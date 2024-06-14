Paul McCartney shares restored “Soily” video from 'One Hand Clapping'

UMe

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney & Wings' live album One Hand Clapping is finally out, and to celebrate the release, McCartney has shared a fully restored performance video of the track "Soily."

The video is taken from footage recorded by director David Litchfield in August 1974, when McCartney and the band hit Abbey Road Studios to film what was to be a video documentary and possible live studio album. That live album was never officially released until now, although portions of it have appeared on bootlegs.

One Hand Clapping includes live recordings of such Wings hits as "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," "Jet" and "My Love," as well as Paul's solo song "Maybe I'm Amazed" and reworked versions of Beatles tracks like "Let It Be," "Lady Madonna" and "The Long and Winding Road."

