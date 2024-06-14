Paul McCartney shares restored “Soily” video from 'One Hand Clapping'

Paul McCartney & Wings' live album One Hand Clapping is finally out, and to celebrate the release, McCartney has shared a fully restored performance video of the track "Soily."
One Hand Clapping includes live recordings of such Wings hits as "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," "Jet" and "My Love," as well as Paul's solo song "Maybe I'm Amazed" and reworked versions of Beatles tracks like "Let It Be," "Lady Madonna" and "The Long and Winding Road."
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.