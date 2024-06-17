Paul McCartney announces European Got Back tour dates

Paul McCartney has added more dates to his Got Back tour.

The latest leg will have the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer headed to Europe, with shows in Spain, France and the U.K.

The European tour will kick off with two nights in Paris, Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, followed by two nights in Madrid, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, and two nights in Manchester, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, before wrapping with two nights in London, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

The shows will be McCartney’s first in the U.K. since he headlined the Glastonbury Festival in 2022. It will also be his first time playing Paris in six years, and the first time in Spain in eight.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time. More information on presales can be found at PaulMcCartney.com.

The European tour dates come just one week after McCartney announced a tour of South America, which kicks off Oct. 1 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

