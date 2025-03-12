Paul McCartney supports PETA campaign against Peet’s vegan milk surcharge

Paul McCartney is lending his support to a new PETA campaign that's trying to get Peet's Coffee to stop charging extra for plant-based milk options.

Peet's currently charges 80 cents extra for vegan milks. McCartney, a longtime vegetarian, is speaking out, sending a letter to Peet's Coffee President and CEO Eric Lauterbach to try to get him to change his stance on the charge.

“I must say this [vegan milk upcharge] surprised me as I understand that your company is committed to reducing methane emissions and water waste, yet cow’s milk significantly contributes to them,” McCartney wrote in his letter. “I would like to politely request that you consider dropping the upcharge on plant milks, just as Starbucks and Dunkin’ have recently done.”

He added, "I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy."

In addition to the letter, McCartney is set to appear in a nationwide PETA campaign against the Peet’s upcharge, launching March 17. He’ll also be featured in a billboard going up outside the Peet’s location in Oakland, California, which just happens to be near the Peet’s corporate headquarters.

