Paul McCartney announces listening party for 50th anniversary 'Venus and Mars' release

Paul McCartney recently reissued his band Wings' album Venus and Mars for its 50th anniversary, and he's giving fans a way to enjoy the music together.

The rocker just announced a new global Venus and Mars listening party Friday at 1 p.m. ET. Those taking part are asked to share their favorite Venus and Mars songs, lyrics and memories.

Meanwhile, in a Q&A on his website, McCartney answered some questions about what it was like touring with Wings after the release of Venus and Mars, which saw the band going from clubs to stadiums.

"After The Beatles, we had this tiny little band that didn't have any hits and didn't even know each other, except for me and (wife) Linda (McCartney) obviously. And Denny Laine, who I knew a little," McCartney shares. "We were almost an amateur outfit, but we knew we would work at it and we did. We built it brick-by-brick."

“In 1976 we did the big American tour and it was like, ‘Wow, this is it!’ That was the payoff, after all that work,” he explains. “This crazy idea of just getting a few friends together and doing little clubs and building it and learning how to be a group - it worked.”

Finally he notes, “It was the justification of the way we'd done it, with the world's craziest idea - that after you've been a Beatle, you go down to little clubs or places you don’t even have bookings, like on the university tour. It was very daring.”

