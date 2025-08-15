Paul McCartney’s photography exhibit headed to Nashville’s Frist Art Gallery

Sir Paul McCartney visits Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm at Brooklyn Museum on April 29, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MPL)

Paul McCartney’s photography exhibit is hitting another city this year.

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm is set to debut at Nashville's Frist Art Museum on Nov. 6 and run through Jan. 26, 2026.

Eyes of the Storm features more than 250 photographs taken by The Beatles legend between 1963 and 1964, giving fans insight into his point of view during the height of Beatlemania.

The exhibit debuted in June 2023 at London’s National Portrait Gallery and has since been shown at museums in Virginia; New York; Portland, Oregon; Osaka, Japan; San Francisco; and Ontario, Canada. Select photos were also on display at an art gallery in Beverly Hills, California.

Timed tickets to the Frist showings will go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time for Frist members. The general sale begins Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

McCartney is getting ready to head out on a new North American leg of his Got Back tour this fall. The tour kicks off Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California. A complete list of dates can be found at PaulMcCartney.com.

