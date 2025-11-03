Paul Rodgers to skip Rock Hall induction ceremony: 'I have to prioritize my health'

Paul Rodgers performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

Paul Rodgers will no longer be attending Bad Company's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Rodgers was set to reunite with former bandmate Simon Kirke, the only other surviving member of the original Bad Co. lineup, at the ceremony, with Kirke recently confirming that they will perform together. However, Rodgers says in a Facebook post published Monday that he won't be taking part due to health reasons.

"My hope was [to] be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health," Rodgers, who's had multiple strokes over the years, writes. "I have no problem singing, it's the stress of everything else. Thank you for understanding."

He adds, "Simon along with some outstanding musicians will be stepping in for me - guaranteed to rock."

Bad Company last performed live in 2019.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+. The other inductees include Joe Cocker, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast and Chubby Checker.

