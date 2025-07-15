Paul Simon announces plans to record two shows on his Quiet Celebration tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
By Jill Lances

Paul Simon has added two new shows to his current Quiet Celebration tour, and folks at home may get to experience them one day.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he’ll be playing McCaw Hall in Seattle in August, and he plans to record both shows.

According to a press release, the concerts are being filmed "for archival purposes and possible broadcast." It notes that the shows "will provide a unique opportunity for audiences to become part of the Quiet Celebration tour."

Tickets for the Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Simon kicked off his Quiet Celebration tour in April. His next show is Wednesday at Disney Hall in Los Angeles, the final night of a five-night stand at the venue.

