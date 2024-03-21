Paul Simon opens up about breakup with Art Garfunkel in new documentary

Paul Simon opens up about what caused the rift in his relationship with his former friend and musical partner Art Garfunkel in episode one of the two-part docuseries In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, airing on MGM+.
"We were really best friends up until Bridge Over Troubled Water," he shares, according to People.
"[Afterward], it didn't have the harmony of the friendship … that was broken."
Simon contends that Garfunkel accepting a role in the 1970 film Catch-22 played a major role in the divide between them. Garfunkel expected Simon to write all the music for their next album while he was gone. But Simon was not on board with that, making him realize they had an "uneven partnership."
Episode two of In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon debuts March 24.
