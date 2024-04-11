Paul Simon performs “Graceland” at White House State Dinner

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Paul Simon was the musical entertainment at the White House State Dinner for Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Yuko Kishida, hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday.

Video posted to social media shows Simon performing an acoustic version of his Grammy-winning song “Graceland” at the event, which former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Robert De Niro, Apple CEO Tim Cook and more attended.
Simon revealed last May that he had lost hearing in his left ear, making it difficult to play, although things have now changed. Just last month, he revealed that his hearing had returned enough to make him feel comfortable enough to sing and play guitar again.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

